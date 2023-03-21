Shirley E. Mabus, 89, formerly of Selinsgrove, entered into rest at 5:15 p.m. Monday, March 20, 2023, at Sunbury Skilled Nursing.
She was born Sept. 10, 1933, in Haines Township, a daughter of the late Russell and Mildred (Carter) Zerbe. On July 3, 1958, in Media, she married Warren D. Mabus who preceded her in death Sept. 20, 1986.
Shirley attended Penns Valley High School.
She was employed at Furman Foods, Northumberland, for many years.
Shirley enjoyed crocheting.
Surviving are one son, James Mabus of Selinsgrove; two grandchildren, Janelle and her husband Johny Herman of Sunbury, and Amanda Mabus of Hazleton; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Dixson and Eugene; and two brothers, Larry and Dale.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, March 24, in the Forest Hill Cemetery, with Pastor Marc Snyder officiating.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg. Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.