Shirley H. Young, 83, of Selinsgrove, passed away Jan. 31, 2022, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, with her family by her side.
She was born June 17, 1938, in Shamokin, a daughter of the late Lawrence Erdman and Helen (Brierley) Erdman.
Shirley attended Coal Township schools.
On Nov. 29, 1954, she married Charles R. Young Sr., who survives.
She was a member of the Mid-Susquehanna Valley Kennel Club since 1974.
In addition to her husband of 67 years, Shirley is survived by her children Charles Jr. (Deb), George (Lisa), Diane Brown, Kay Fenstermacher (Jim); 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one sister Nancy Marinelli.
She was predeceased her brother, Lawrence (Butch) Erdman; son-in-law Scott Brown; her two beloved pugs, Joey and Bailey, and many more beloved pets.
The service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Shirley's memory to the Mid-Susquehanna Valley Kennel Club at http://www.msvkc.org/ or Evangelical Community Hospital at https://www.evanhospital.com/support-evangelical/donation~form.aspx.
Arrangements by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.