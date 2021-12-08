Shirley J. Bingaman, 77, of Milton, entered into rest at 10:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
She was born Nov. 24, 1944, in Lewisburg, a daughter of the late George and Violet (Perkins) Tompkins. On Aug. 25, 1962, she married Marlin E. Bingaman, who preceded her in death April 29, 2006.
Shirley was a 1962 graduate of Milton High School.
She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at RiverWoods, Lewisburg, for 10 years.
Shirley enjoyed crafts, playing bingo, going out to eat, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Gwen Bingaman of Mifflinburg; three daughters and sons-in-law, Melodee and Steve Valentine of Mifflinburg, Stephanie and Donald Naugle of Selinsgrove, and Angela and Jon Michael of Selinsgrove; five grandchildren, Brad Messimer, Miranda Valentine, Logan Valentine, Dalton Bingaman, and Ashley Naugle; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joyce Yonia of Mifflinburg, and Mary Polesky of Sunbury; and two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Fultz of Beaver Springs, and Lavonne Delsite of Laurel Park.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Georgia Cimino.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, with the Rev. John Yost officiating.
Leave condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.