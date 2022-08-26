Shirley J. Foust, 92, of Line Street, Sunbury, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Mansion in Sunbury.
Shirley was born Dec. 13, 1929, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Beulah K. Newman. On Aug. 25, 1951, she married Leonard Foust who preceded her in death Jan. 23, 1974.
She was a graduate of Sunbury High School.
Shirley worked for Broscious Lumber Co. in Sunbury, serving as secretary and vice president.
She was a numbers person, always remembering birth dates and special occasions, enjoyed puzzles, sudoku, bingo and was an avid reader. She loved ice cream and baseball, especially the Phillies and Dodgers but her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play sports and spending time with them.
Shirley is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Ronald Forbes of Sunbury; grandchildren, Ronald Forbes Jr. of Harrisburg, Jennifer and Michael Hoover of Sunbury; great grandchildren, Cameron Hoover, Ian Forbes, Samantha Forbes, Maddox Hoover, Addison Hoover, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Campbell and Nancy Lewis.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where the funeral service will follow at 11.
Interment will be in Odd Fellow Cemetery, Danville.