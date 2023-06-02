Shirley J. Smith, 84, Riverside

Shirley J. Smith, 84, of Riverside, Pa., passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 27, 1939, in Danville, PA; the daughter of the late Jonas and Ethel (Reichard) Shellenberger.
Shirley graduated from Danville Area High School.
She was married to her devoted husband William L. Smith. They would have celebrated their 65 wedding anniversary on June 26.
Shirley was employed by Cabinet Industries as a Final Inspector then went on to Geisinger Medical Center as a housekeeper and then became an aide at Geisinger HealthSouth from where she retired in 2001.
She was a member of St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, Riverside, Pa., and Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ, Danville, Pa.
Shirley enjoyed camping with her husband and playing card games, especially hand and foot and pinochle. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family.
Shirley would light up a room with her beautiful smile. She was a kind, caring soul with a loving nature. Shirley will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two daughters; Patricia J. Walker and her husband Scott of Danville and Barbara Brown and her companion David Fegley of Danville, Pa. Shirley is also survived by three grandchildren; Bridget L. Brown, Amanda L. Reedy, and Daniel A. Walker as well as six great-grandchildren; Matt Hummel, Jacob Shingara, Ty C. Stauffer, Addison Reedy, Mallory Reedy and Aubrey Reedy. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter at 13 months old, Joan Marie Smith; one grandson, Christopher S. Walker, in 2003 as well as two brothers and three sisters.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 West Mahoning St., Danville, PA 17821 with Pastor Greg Molter officiating. Friends will be received from 9-10:45 a.m. Burial will follow in Columbia Hill Cemetery, Danville, Pa.
The family will provide flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s United Methodist Church, 426 Sunbury Road, Riverside, Pa. 17868.