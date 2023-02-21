Shirley J. Stephens, 87, of Danville, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her residence, in the comfort of her home.
She was born March 20, 1935, in Danville, a daughter of the late Fred and Helen (Long) Boyer.
Shirley was a devoted homemaker and wife. She was a member of Mooresburg United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved spouse of 52 years, Donald L. Stephens Sr. in 2004; a son, Donald L. Stephens Jr. in 2020; as well as a sister, Marian Kurtz.
She is survived by a son, Fred Stephens Sr.; three grandchildren, Skylar, Kristen and Fred Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Walker, Parker and Briella; a sister, Norma and her husband Ron Hinkelman of Cogan Station; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at the Brady Funeral Home, 448 Church St., Danville, where funeral services will begin at 11 with her pastor, the Rev. Dwayne Nichols officiating.
Burial will follow in her church cemetery.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Brady Funeral Home. Please send messages of remembrance, comfort and support to BradyFuneralHome.com.