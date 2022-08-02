Shirley June Walburn, 98, of RiverWoods Community in Lewisburg, passed away with family by her side on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
Born Sept. 20, 1923, in Sunbury, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Frances Mae (Spears) Clark. She graduated as valedictorian in 1941 from Coal Township High School.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her late husbands, 43 years with Walter E. Walburn, and 11 years with Leon H. Walburn; her sons, Leon “Skip” Walburn, Arthur Walburn, and Marshall Walburn; her siblings, Myra Reitz, Alberta Mowery, Walter Clark, and Arthur Clark.
She is survived by five children, Scott Walburn and his wife Judy (Keppard) of Tunkhannock, Wade Walburn and his wife Debra (Reuter) of East Petersburg, Frances Emrick and her husband Rev. Dennis of Pottstown, Alberta Elliott and her husband Gregory of Lancaster, and Mary Dietz and her husband Roger of Mount Pleasant Mills; three daughters-in-law, Roberta (Hornung) Walburn of Tunkhannock, Carol (Madden) Walburn of Shamokin, and Sharon (Rosengrant) Walburn of Mehoopany; 13 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
She was a faithful 50-year member of the Chestnut Street Methodist Church serving as a Sunday School teacher, director of VBS, assistant church organist, department supervisor, and chairman of the board. She was a member and organist for Shamokin’s 7th Street PM Church. More recently attending Lewisburg Bible Church, she served as assistant organist. As a music teacher, Shirley produced several Christian musicals at Shamokin’s Chestnut Street Church and Meadowview Christian School. She was a certified Child Evangelism teacher for 40 years and a charter member of the Shamokin Christian Woman’s Club serving on the board for 40 years. She was a graduate of Central Penn Bible School and attended Bloomsburg College.
In her community she served 14 years as the Coal Township Judge of Elections. At RiverWoods, she volunteered as a Slifer House docent, Women’s Auxiliary Secretary, and RiverWoods Life Care Center Greeter.
Shirley was a devoted mother to her large family. She was an accomplished seamstress and an exceptional baker who delighted family and friends with her delicious breads, pies, and elaborate birthday and wedding cakes. She also enjoyed reading, playing the piano and organ, and family events.
A viewing for family friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the Farrow-C.J. Lucas Funeral and Cremation Service, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin, Lori Ann Campbell, Supervisor, where the funeral service will follow at 11 with the Rev. Dennis Emrich officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Coal Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Child Evangelism Fellowship, PO Box 4375, Harrisburg, PA, 17111, or RiverWoods Auxiliary, 3201 River Road, Lewisburg, PA, 17837.
To send condolences to the family please visit www.farrowfh.com