Shirley J. Zeiber, 85, Milton

Shirley J. "Zebe" Zeiber, 85, of Milton, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Milton, a daughter of the late LaRue and Candace (Koser) Rowe. On Dec. 23, 1966, Shirley married John W. Zeiber and together they celebrated 51 years of marriage, before his death on Jan. 24, 2018.
While growing up, Shirley traveled and lived all over the United States due to her father being in the Air Force and never graduated from high school. Later in life, when her daughter, Robin, graduated from high school, Shirley had the opportunity to go back to school and graduate with her. She worked at the former Milton Shoe Factory and retired from the former Moore's Business Forms, Lewisburg.
She loved watching Westerns and crime scene shows on TV. Shirley also enjoyed spending time at her cabin.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin Lupo and her husband, Joseph, of West Milton; four siblings, Patricia Cullen, of Tarentum, LaRue Rowe Jr. and his wife, Corinna, of Dewart, Darlene Hoffmaster and her husband, Rod, of Mifflinburg and Rich Rowe, of New Columbia; two grandchildren, Jennifer Sowers and her husband, Chad and Joseph Lupo and two great-grandchildren, Easton and Meela Sowers.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Craig Cullen.
Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Milton Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either ThinkBIG online at www.thinkbigpa.org/donate or to the Nation Multiple Sclerosis Soceity online at nationalmssociety.org or mailed to National MS Society PO Box #91891 Washington, D.C. 20090.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown.
