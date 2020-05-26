Shirley Jane (Clark) Adams, 81, Middleburg

Shirley Jane (Clark) Adams, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born on Dec. 28, 1938, in Bellaire, Mich., a daughter of the late James H. Clark and Alice A. (Bedell) Clark. Shirley spent 55 wonderful years being married to her best friend, the late Rev. Thomas E. Adams Jr., who preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2020.
Growing up, she and her siblings served the Lord by singing and playing their musical instruments in many churches throughout Michigan. Shirley received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood Education from Eastern Michigan University. In addition to teaching, she served the Lord as church secretary, Sunday school teacher, and junior choir director throughout her husband’s 48 years of ministry. She was a member of Faith Community Church, Middleburg.
Shirley loved spending time with her family and especially enjoyed going on vacation with them every year; but above all, she loved the Lord.
She is survived by one daughter, Susan Seebold, and her husband James of Middleburg; two grandsons, Jeffrey and Kevin Seebold, both of Middleburg; one grand-pup, Sparky; one brother and one sister, George Clark and Alice Miller, both of Michigan; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, James Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on May 28, 2020, at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery, Zion Road, Middleburg, with Dr. Robert D. Long officiating.
Contributions to honor Shirley’s memory may be made to the Faith Community Church, 20 Faith Lane, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, Middleburg.