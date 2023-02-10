Shirley “Ann” (Moodie) Keckley, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the age of 78 after a battle with cancer.
She was born in Danville, Pa., a daughter of Esther and Lavigne Moodie.
She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Blaine Keckley; a son, Jeffrey (Royal) of San Antonio, Texas; a daughter, Jennifer (Matthew) Campbell of Fredericktown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Nathan, Aidan, Halle and Chance. She also leaves a sister, Sarah Swartzlander; a niece, Vicki Tanner; and a nephew, Michael Swartzlander (Tony), all of Milton, Pa.
Ann was a graduate of Danville High School and the Geisinger School of Nursing. She was a member of the Circleville Presbyterian Church and retired from the VA Hospital in Chillicother.
She was an avid quilter, carder, gardener, birder and volunteer.
No services are planned.
Donations in her name may be made to any animal shelter.
