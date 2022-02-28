Shirley L. Day, 74, of Millmont, entered into rest at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born May 4, 1947, in Millmont, a daughter of the late Palmer and Helen (Woolsey) Gross. On Feb. 7, 1969, in Mifflinburg, she married Carl E. Day, who preceded her in death June 17, 2021, after 52 years of marriage.
Shirley attended Mifflinburg schools.
She was employed at Walnut Acres, Penns Creek, for 18 years, and earlier in life worked at Huntington and Sterling Throwing Mills, Mifflinburg.
Shirley enjoyed reading, walks, cooking, baking, going to the beach, drive-in movies, roller-skating, and attending races, auctions, sales, picnics, fairs, and her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. She and Carl enjoyed taking drives through the mountains in Pennsylvania, visiting the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, and they collected peanut butter glasses.
She was an all-around people person and loved talking with family, friends, and strangers. Shirley was a wonderful, kind, loving sister, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt, and will be greatly missed by all.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Garry Gross of Mifflinburg, and Brian and Vanessa Day of Selinsgrove; one daughter, Angela Brown of Mifflinburg; three grandchildren, Travis Brown and wife Brittany of Swengel, and Brandon and Hannah Day; one great-grandson, Kaysen Brown, and another expected in October; brother and sister-in-law, James and Peggy Gross; sister, Mary Jane Brungart; brother-in-law, Richard Day; sister-in-law, Mary Joyce Day; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Franklin and Pat Gross, Robert and Judy Gross, and Russell Gross; one sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jack Lamey; three brothers-in-law and spouse, Earl and Rosella Day, Harold Day and Marcellus Brungart; and two sisters-in-law and spouse, Loretta and Leon Musick, and Janice Day.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11 with Pastor Richard DeVett officiating.
Burial will be in Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Pennsylvania, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Rolling Hills Manor.
