Shirley Lea Barnes Morrison, 93, of Sunbury, Mom, Nanny, Aunt Shirley, Mrs. Morrison passed away on the morning of Monday, June 19, 2023, peacefully at her home.
She was born Aug. 18, 1929, a daughter of the late Dorothy Ann Mathews Barnes and William Barnes.
She attended Sunbury and Lewisburg schools and spent her summers in Lewisburg with her aunts.
On March 20, 1948, she married Albert D. Morrison III and they were married for 56 years until his death in 2004.
Mrs. Morrison helped to raise three generations of children in the old 3rd Ward of Sunbury.
She was a Christian, a life member of the former Grace Lutheran Church, Sunbury. There she volunteered and helped with Luther League, Boy Scouts and 4-H. She served on the church council, volunteered at Vacation Bible School, Ladies of Grace and the church preschool for over 25 years with her friends, Gayle Shaffer and Jennie Powell.
She was a life member of the Democratic Women’s Club, was an election poll worker, and was a minority and majority inspector for her beloved 3rd Ward of Sunbury.
She was an auxiliary member of the Sunbury Community Hospital and volunteered as a Meals on Wheels helper. Other memberships included the Sunbury American Legion Auxiliary and life membership of the former Friendship Hose Company.
Shirley was a Band Grandparent of the Shikellamy Marching Braves with her granddaughter and great-grandson.
She loved being with her family and visiting her 3rd Ward girlfriends. Her Sundays were for church and visiting with her mother. She watched many neighborhood children for their working Moms and was always around to take care of her nephew, Jon, and nieces, Nicole and LeAnn.
In her later years, she was always seen at activities of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Sunbury and South Williamsport.
Shirley is survived by one brother, William Marks (Ann) of York; one sister, Kathy Barnes Russell (Rod) of Alexandria, Va.; daughter, Karen Morrison Walker of Sunbury; son, Albert Morrison III (Alice) of South Williamsport; grandchildren, Lorie Morrison Becker (Chris) of Sunbury, Jennifer Walker (William) of Sunbury, Sean Morrison (Kaitlyn) of Harrisburg, Eliza Morrison (Piper) of Williamsport; great-grandsons, Matthew Morrison Becker of Lock Haven and Michael Becker of Sunbury; cousin, Lester Ranck (Julie) of Sunbury; four nephews and three nieces, Cindy Stadler (Karl) of Millersville, Md., Chris Marks of Townson, Md., Jon Maneval (Sherry) of Northumberland, Matthew Russell (Julie) of Locust Grove, Va., Nicole Maneval Schenerwerk (Jeff) of Sunbury and Jennifer Russell of Summerville, S.C.
She was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Mark; father, William Barnes; father-in-law, Albert Morrison Sr.; mother, Dorothy Mathews Barnes Marks; stepmother, Madilyn Barnes; husband, Albert Morrison Jr.; niece, LeAnn Maneval; and sister, June Marks Maneval.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 24, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, followed by funeral services at noon with Rev. Mark Gittens officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests to send donations to the Evangelical Hospice, who took wonderful care of Shirley in her last month and a half of life, especially Leslie and Katherine or to an animal rescue of your choice for the love of her family pets.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.