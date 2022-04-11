Mrs. Shirley Llewellyn Shultz, 97, Selinsgrove, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born Oct. 30, 1924, in Shamokin, to the late Clarence E. and Emily (Moody) Llewellyn, she was married to Robert W. Shultz, who preceded her in death in 2001.
Mrs. Shultz was a member of Sunbury Bible Church and Gideons Auxiliary of Snyder County Camp.
She was employed by Merck & Co., Inc. for 35 years and retired as personnel assistant in 1985. Her career also included work as secretary to field accountant for United Engineers and Contractors, Inc., secretary to the comptroller of Heyden Chemical Corporation and secretary to the Commanding Officer of Cherokee Ordinance Works in Riverside.
She is survived by three brothers, Jack Llewellyn of Raleigh, N.C., Ronald (Dawn) Llewellyn of Westerville, Ohio, and Barry (Jean) Llewellyn of Cold Spring, N.Y.; one sister, Sandra (John) Domanski of Riverside; a sister-in-law, Sharon Llewellyn of Carbondale; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Shultz was preceded in death by two brothers, Glen and Gerald Llewellyn; three sisters, Audrey Huxta, Eilene Derk and Janice Haines; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Llewellyn and Vivian Llewellyn; and three brothers-in-law, Daniel Derk, Edward Huxta and Richard Haines.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland, with the funeral service at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Sunbury Bible Church.
Arrangements are by the David W. Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury.