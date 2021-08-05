Shirley May Aikey, 86, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Rolling Hills Manor, Millmont.
She was born May 26, 1935, in Mifflinburg, a daughter of the late Paul E. and Arla C. (Ulrich) Zimmerman. On Aug. 2, 1954, she married Guy M. Aikey, who survives.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Mifflinburg High School.
She was employed as an L.P.N. at Baker’s Convalescence Home, Hartleton, Snyder’s Convalescence Home, Middleburg, Penn Manor, Selinsgrove, and Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg. She was also a teacher’s aide for Mifflinburg middle and high schools.
Shirley was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Troxelville.
Surviving, in addition to her husband of 67 years, are daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and John Shipton of Watsontown; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Joanne Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Betsy Zimmerman; five grandchildren and their spouses, Christopher and Melody Aikey, Jeremy Aikey, Amber Aikey, Renee and George Pick, and Paul and Melissa Shipton; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild expected in November.
She was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Aikey; four brothers, Paul, Robert, Marvin and Kenneth Zimmerman; and one sister, Eileen Zimmerman.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Roupp Funeral Home Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
