Shirley M. Beck, 85, of 50 N. Third St., Lewisburg, entered into eternal rest in the arms of the Lord, Sunday morning, May 9, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
A native of Union County, she was born in Lewisburg, March 15, 1936, a daughter of the late Paul and Dora (Trawitz) Hollenbach. She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Beck Sr., after 54 years of marriage.
She was employed by Milton Shoe Factory in the ‘70s and ‘80s, and worked at American Home Foods in food service in the cafeteria.
Shirley enjoyed cooking, bingo, casinos and the outer banks, and loved all of her eight children and families.
Surviving are her children, Sherry and Wayne Forbes of Northumberland, William E. and Lisa Beck Jr. of Watsontown, Kathy Fisher of Lewisburg, Peggy Webber and companion Raymond Tressler of Shamokin, Terry and Pat Beck of Milton, Brenda Prowant of Watsontown, and Jerry Beck of Milton; and many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are five siblings, Dorothy Hollenbach, Betty Dreisbach, Patricia Foust, Phyllis Jones, and Donald Hollenbach.
She was preceded in death by a son, Tex Beck; and seven siblings, John Hollenbach, Harold Hollenbach, Bright Hollenbach, Sarah Hollenbach, Frank Hollenbach, and two in infancy.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.