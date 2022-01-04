Shirley M. Benelisha, 86, of Market Street, Sunbury, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Shirley was born Sept. 21, 1935, in Hickory, N.C., a daughter of the late Dennis and Della (Wright) Baird. She was married to Robert M. Benelisha who preceded her in death in February 1997.
She retired from SUNCOM Industries.
Shirley was a devoted member of Emmanuel Bible Fellowship for many years and loved her church. She enjoyed reading the Bible and studying scripture daily. Shirley cherished making memories with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by Theresa L. and William Daise of Sunbury, Jeanette E. and Raymond Reibsome of Danville; eight grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by two sons, Robert M. Jr. and J. Keith; a daughter in infancy, and two brothers, Eugene and Kelley Paige.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.