Shirley M. Bittner, 87, of Lewisburg, passed away peacefully, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Rolling Hills Healthcare & Rehab Center, Millmont.
Born Jan. 1, 1936, in Muncy, she was the daughter of the late George R. Sr. and Mary A. (Moser) Zarr.
Shirley was a graduate of Watsontown High School. She attended Christ Wesleyan Church in Milton. She worked at Zenith Corp in Watsontown and for Home Health at Buffalo Valley.
She enjoyed gardening, traveling and riding motorcycles and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her three sons, Myron Hursh of White Deer, Jeffrey Hursh and his wife Patricia of Allenwood, and Steven Hursh and his wife Michelle of State College; two daughters, Holly Aikey and her husband Chris of New Columbia, Kathy Weaver of Montandon; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, one brother, Gary Zarr of West Virginia; one sister, Nancy Zarr of Muncy; and a sister-in-law, Melanie Brooke of Montoursville.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, George R. Sr. in 1992 and Mary A. (Moser) Zarr in 2006; her husband, Harold Hursh in 2007; five brothers, George R. Jr. in 1972, Richard L. in 2009, Harold L. in 2021, Randall D. in 2012, and William F. in 1946; three sisters, Anna R. Engelman in 2009, Ella Mae Nicholas in 2018, and Verissa E. Smith in 2020.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where a celebration of life service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
