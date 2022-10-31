Shirley M. Caskey, 94, of Northumberland, formerly of Milesburg, passed away Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by her daughters.
She was born July 4, 1928, a daughter of Anna Catherine (Ruch) Bidelspach and Benjamin Issac Bidelspach. On Dec. 23, 1947, she married Charles L. Caskey who preceded her in death in 2001. They have two daughters, Vickie C. Dodds of Howard and Charlene F. Moyer of Hagerstown, Md.
As a teenager Shirley excelled in school, took flying lessons, and sang with a country western band.
In the dawn of the computer age, Shirley was selected by her employer to be trained and to train staff members at various location’s computerized equipment operation.
Shirley taught Sunday school at Trinity United Church of Bellefonte.
She was a member of the Pennsylvania — International Association of Rebekahs.
Shirley was an avid reader and a member of various reading groups.
She enjoyed training with H&R Block and being an IRS volunteer tax preparer.
She was employed as an inspector at Sylvania and as head cashier at Riverside Markets.
In addition to her daughters, Shirley is survived by three grandsons, Christopher Charles (Cherie) Caskey of Lemont, Adam Michael Dodds (Kelly Murphy) of Chicago, Ill., and Ryan Matthew Dodds of Chicago, Ill.; three great-granddaughters, Samantha Caskey, Jordan Anderson, and Harper Dodds; one great-great-granddaughter, Everly Gombita; and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by sisters, Odelia (Toddy) Bidelspach, Ann L. Bacon, Mary Ruth Hartman, Marion Hester Shrawder, and Beatrice Grace Kern; and brothers, Benjamin F. Bidelspach, Charles Bidelspach Sr., and Robert Bidelspach Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Howard United Methodist Church.
Interment will take place in Schenck’s Cemetery, Howard, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to donate in Shirley’s memory may donate to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s, or to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements are being made by Kader-Neff Funeral Home, Howard. Online condolences at www.kader-neff.com.