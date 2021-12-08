Shirley M. Debo, 85, of Riverfront Apartments, Sunbury, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
Shirley was born Aug. 6, 1936, in Mount Pleasant Mills, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Ethel (Kemrer) Knouse.
She was a graduate of Selinsgrove High School. She had been employed by various local businesses and was the owner of Shirley’s Cleaning Service.
Mrs. Debo enjoyed cooking, especially for her friends at the high-rise. However, her greatest joy was spending time with family, particularly her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Scott A. and Diane C. Debo; two granddaughters and spouses, Ashley D. and Peter N. Spadotto, Lyndsay D. and Ryan C. Bierly; her three great-grandchildren, Olive, Roscoe and Sullivan, all of Sunbury, and her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Maynard “Bucky” Debo; her companion, William Hilt; one brother, David Knouse; and five sisters, Louisa Knouse, Cora Watts, Flora Swartz, Mary Shiltz and Julia Knouse in infancy.
Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury, where funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Andrew Weaver officiating.
Burial will follow in Arbogast Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Mills.
Contributions in Shirley’s memory can be made to Arbogast Lutheran Church, 456 Arbogast Church Road, Mount Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.