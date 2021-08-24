After 30 years of a blessed earthly life, Shirley Marjorie (Snyder) Hopple, of Northumberland, was welcomed to her even more blessed permanent heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. She was first welcomed by her Lord Jesus, whom she loved and served for 63 years. This was undoubtedly followed by further welcomes from a throng of family and friends who preceded her there.
Shirley was born July 21, 1931, to Charles William Snyder and Mabel Alice (Hoch) Snyder in the farmhouse of her parents in Rebuck. She graduated from Pine Park High School. She married the love of her life, Donald Hopple, on Dec. 16, 1950. She trusted Jesus Christ as her personal savior when she was in her mid-20s and loved and served Him as a Sunday School teacher, Pioneer Girls teacher, VBS teacher, in Women’s Missionary Group, Christian Women’s Club and singing in the church choir. Shirley worked at Gratz Shoe Factory, Dalmatia Blouse Factory and helped at her husband’s business, Mid Penn Insurance. She was a loving, supportive wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a devoted friend to many.
Shirley is survived by her husband of 70 years, three daughters and their spouses, Cindy and Don Martz, Debra and Daniel Geise and Cheryl and Norm Zellers; as well as six grandchildren and their spouses which include Jennifer and Marc Rebuck, Michael and Crystal Martz, Jeremy and Jessica Zellers, Jill and Yaacov Yisrael, Ryan and Rachael Geise, Brandon Geise; and 13 great-grandchildren, Mason, Alana, Candace, Brody, John, Reid, Gunner, Aubrey, Emerson, Jahzy, Jaheem, Hadley, and Beckett. Shirley is also survived by her brother, Bruce Snyder and his wife Shirley; her sister, Darlene Schwalm and her husband Randy; sister-in-law, Nancy Snyder; and by her husband’s sister, Darlene Spicher and her spouse Charles; and a brother-in-law, Lee Feidt.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father and mother, a granddaughter, Joy Melissa Martz; a sister and brother-in-law, Marin and Paul Kinger; a brother, Derl Snyder; a sister-in-law, Betty Boyer Feidt and her husband Charles Boyer; a brother-in-law, Robert Hopple and his wife Marian.
Through her life Shirley touched many lives. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was a warm, loving, caring person. She will be remembered for her ready smile, gracious and encouraging spirit, and helping hand.
We who are still living our earthly lives will hold her in our hearts forever but live with the promise that we will see her again and be together forever with the Lord she loved and served.
A private graveside service will be held in Northumberland Memorial Park.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Joy Martz Memorial, PO Box 511, Herndon, PA 17830 or Emmanuel Bible Fellowship Church, (Ethnos 360 Missionaries), 967 Mile Hill Road, Sunbury, PA 17801.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation and sincerely thank the caregivers who lovingly helped the family care for Shirley (Evangelical Hospice, Sheila, Pam M, Pam H, Lindsay, Jill and Tammy).
Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd, a Minnich Funeral location, Millersburg, is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook go to www.minnichfuneral.com