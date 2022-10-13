Shirley M. Seaman, 77, Liverpool

Shirley M. Seaman, 77, of Liverpool, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Shirley was born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Port Trevorton, a daughter of the late Arley W. & Sarah C. (Hile) Yetter. On Nov. 19, 1966, she married Cletus H. “Pap” Seaman, who preceded her in death on Dec. 24, 2007. They shared over 41 years of marriage.
Shirley worked at the Eileen Hope Dress Factory in Duncannon and Middleburg Yarn in Selinsgrove. She enjoyed canning and gardening. Her special enjoyment in life was caring for her family. Her motto was “Live today, not for tomorrow.”
She is survived by her sons, Wilbert Seaman, Edward Seaman and his wife Angie, and Wayne Seaman; grandchildren, David Snyder Jr. and his wife Britt, Oliviann Snyder and her companion Tyrell Brown, and Casey Seaman and his wife Katie; great-grandchildre,n Chloe Snyder, Kensley Snyder, Elleri Seaman, Anna Strawser, Janya Davis and Raelynn Bowersox; sister, Donna Martin and her husband Larry, and two half-sisters Grace Hile and Judy Vernon and her husband Frank.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and numerous family members.