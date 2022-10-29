Shirley Mae Snook of Northumberland formerly of Selinsgrove entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Nottingham Village, Northumberland. Shirley was born at home on Jan. 5, 1935 to Boyd E. and Beulah (Baney) Snook. Shirley had two sisters and one brother who preceded her in death.
Shirley received her education at Kantz School House. She worked many different jobs, primarily in food service. Shirley waited tables at the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge No. 1170, Selinsgrove and retired from the Selinsgrove Center. Shirley enjoyed playing bingo, going to Chinese auctions and was a life member of TOPS.
Shirley is survived by one niece, Donna Stuck of AZ and great nieces and great nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Salem Lutheran Cemetery, Selinsgrove, with Rev. Rick White officiating. Arrangements by V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High Street, Selinsgrove