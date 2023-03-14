Shirley M. Weaver, 80, of Selinsgrove, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, surrounded by her children at Wiley Retirement Community in Marlton, N.J.
She was born Nov. 18, 1942, in Hegins, the daughter of the late Raymond E. and Marie E. (Shade) Beard. On Feb. 17, 1968, she married Bruce Weaver who preceded her in death.
Shirley was raised in Valley View. She was a graduate of Danville Area High School, class of 1960. Shirley was employed as a secretary at Hall’s Trucking, the Selinsgrove School District and Susquehanna University.
Shirley was known for her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and was loved by all that knew her. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. She took great pride in her home and loved family gatherings at her pool. Shirley also enjoyed the holidays — decorating, baking cookies and preparing amazing family holiday meals.
Surviving are two daughters and one son, Michele Lesher and husband Wayne of Fort Myers, Florida, Dana Weaver and wife Michele of Denver, North Carolina, and Andrea Merante and husband Jim of Marlton, New Jersey. Also surviving are one sister, Lois Reabuck of Danville; grandchildren, Brad Lesher and wife Toni, Matt Lesher, Callee Lynch and husband Calan and Ava Merante; great-grandchildren, Hope Berggren, Zoie Ferrer, Matthew Lesher, Jaxon Lesher, Kaylee Lesher and James Lynch; and great-great-grandchildren, Emilia Ferrer and Boone Berggren.
A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 18, at the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove, followed by a service at noon.