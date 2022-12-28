Shirley M. Wenrich, 86, of Middleburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
She was born July 31, 1936, in Beavertown, a daughter of the late John and Clara (Solomon) Narehood. On Sept. 11, 1955, she married David W. Wenrich who preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 2016.
Shirley was a 1954 graduate of Beaver Vocational High School.
She was a member of Paxtonville United Methodist Church.
Shirley worked at the Middleburg Silk Mill and Middleswarth Potato Chip Factory until her retirement in 1998.
She was a member of the Middleburg Fire Company. Shirley enjoyed quilting, embroidering, camping, and in her early years she enjoyed going to the races. She also liked dining out with her brother-in-law at the Middle Creek Café. Shirley loved attending her grand and great-grandchildren’s sporting events and babysitting her great-grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by three children, Cynthia A. (Gary) Goodling of Texas, Tony D. and (Debra) Wenrich of Kreamer, and Suzanne K. (David) Heintzelman of Middleburg; three grandchildren, Jason Aumiller, Ty (Kristin) Aumiller, Seth (Saundra) Wenrich; three step-grandchildren, Jeremy Goodling, Shauna (Troy) Klingler, Kristin Heintzelman; three great-grandchildren, Colton, Preston “Bubba”, and Gemma; 14 step great-grandchildren; one sister, Betty Hassinger of Mifflinburg; numerous extended family members; and her special neighbor.
She was preceded in death by her twin grandsons; brother, William Narehood; numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 11 with Pastor Jason E. Mitchell officiating.
Burial will be in the Hartleton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to honor Shirley’s memory may be made to The Reliance Hose Co. No 1 Ambulance Co., 30 Railroad Ave., Middleburg, PA 17842.