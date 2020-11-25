Shirley Ross, 84, Northumberland

Shirley Ross, 84, of Woodridge Lane, Northumberland, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Shirley was born Dec. 14, 1935, in Sunbury, a daughter of the late Ralph Eugene and Margaret Jane (Connelly) Diehl. She was married to Robert Ross, who preceded her in death.
She enjoyed sewing and worked as a seamstress for different factories.
Shirley is survived by four grandchildren, Jake Waltz and his fiancee’ JoLynn Yankoskie, Julia Ross Kuzar, Jolene Sterner and Rachel and Lee Foulds; eight great-grandchildren and one son-in-law, Scott Baylor.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Baylor; and her son, Ralph Ross.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington, with Pastor Andrew Weaver officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or diabetes.org.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.