Shirley S. Hooper, 90, of Dalmatia, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Harrisburg Hospital.
She was born April 27, 1930, in Dalmatia, the daughter of the late William and Beulah (Bahner) Adams.
She was the widow of William R. Hooper.
Shirley was a retired seamstress and had worked for Seal Glove Factory, Millersburg.
She was a lifetime member of the County Line United Methodists Church, Dalmatia, and a member of the Goal Mates. She enjoyed baking wedding and birthday cakes.
She is survived by two sons, James Hooper (Karen) of Halifax, and Robert, of Dalmatia; a daughter, Sharon Hooper, of Halifax; four grandchildren, Michael Hooper (Jennifer), Christopher Hooper (Morgan), Daniel Hooper (Nicole) and Chelsea Webster (Bill); three great-grandchildren, Calleigh, Wyatt and Gwendolyn Hooper; two stepgrandchildren, Carly (Scott) and Steven Nauman (Tiffany); and four stepgreat-grandchildren Ayden, Christopher, Sophia and Ryan.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, in the County Line United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 2125 Mahantongo Creek Road, Dalmatia, PA 17017.
The Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home, Ltd., Millersburg, is handling the arrangements.