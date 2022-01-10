Shirley S.L. (Klock) Metzger, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, and went to her eternal home in Heaven to be with her son, Ronald; and husband, Elwood “Woody”.
Born Oct. 3, 1927, in Trevorton, where she graduated from in 1935, Shirley “Mam” had celebrated 63 years of marriage before Woody’s passing. She enjoyed her weekends going to the cabin and camp with family. Shirley was an avid bowler at the Norry Moose and enjoyed playing pinochle and euchre. She also loved playing the piano and entertaining the residents of Penn Village Manor, where she resided at the time of her passing.
Surviving are daughter, Suzanne and husband Frank Barnhart Jr.; grandson, Frank III, his wife Lisa and their children Seth, Jordan, Sierra and husband Austin Daily; grandson, Michael, his wife Melanie and their children, Steven, Nathan and Elaina; granddaughter, Amy and her children Alexis, Ryan, Brandon and Kiley; six great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Arthur and Dottie Rhoades; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her son and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William and Verdi (Klinger) Klock and brothers, Oscar, Jay, Vernon and Darwin.
A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Pomfret Manor, Sunbury, with a lunch served afterwards at the Otterbein Church, 4th St., Sunbury.
Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to the First Baptist Church, Sunbury or Oaklyn Baptist Church, Sunbury.