SUNBURY — The defense and prosecution of a Northumberland man accused of attempted homicide are both waiting on lab results before the case can move forward in Northumberland County Court.
On Monday, attorney Steve Butler, who represents Denarii Springs, 22, of 11th Street in Northumberland, who appeared via videoconference from Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township, and Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger informed Judge Hugh Jones that it will take several months before lab results have been returned.
Springs is accused of firing a gun at a home along North Seventh Street in Sunbury on June 16. The bullet went through a kitchen window, causing the window to break, two walls and a staircase before coming to rest inside a bathroom, police said.
A witness to the incident told Toomey she saw Springs holding the weapon and pull a hoodie over his head when he fired the shot.
Springs, who remains a county inmate in lieu of $500,000 bail, is facing attempted homicide and other related charges.