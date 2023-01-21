STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn routed Butler 79-39.
The Huskies only had seven healthy players. Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each added 17 points for the Huskies, who have won 10 in a row. Dorka Juhasz scored 14 points. Jessica Carrothers and Sydney Janes each had seven points for the Bulldogs.
No. 16 Gonzaga 82, Saint Mary’s 57
MORAGA, Calif. — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures and No. 16 Gonzaga rolled to its 12th straight win. Ejim’s layup capped an early 11-0 run that gave Gonzaga a 15-4 lead.
She had 10 in the first quarter when Gonzaga went 11 for 18 and took a 26-17 lead. She had 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting at halftime, staking the Bulldogs to a 41-27 lead. Taycee Wedin scored 21 points for the Gaels.{/span}