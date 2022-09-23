In his letter of Oct. 17, Clair Moyer made the following statement: “There is/are local school(s) in our area that have put kitty litter boxes in the restrooms . . .” Since Mr. Moyer presents this as a statement of fact and did not identify the schools, he potentially defamed the teachers, administrators and school boards. If Mr. Moyer has proof of his assertion, let him show it for all of us to see.
This “story” has been circulating about schools all over the country since at least December and has been wholly debunked at school districts in New York, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas, South Carolina, South Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky.
Had Mr. Moyer spent just a few minutes checking this junk, he would have known what was going on.
I think he owes an apology to the readers of this newspaper and the schools he has besmirched.
William Fisher,
Watsontown