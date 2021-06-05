SELINSGROVE — Jason Shultz took advantage of a restart to claim the Kramer Kup on Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.
The Kramer Kup celebrates 1978 Selinsgrove Speedway track champion Kramer Williamson.
Shultz used a caution on lap 13 to take the lead in the second turn, after being in the second row on the restart.
“We’ve been having trouble with our restarts,” Shultz said. “I think we got it figured out. It’s easier to pass them on a restart, and then stay there.”
Shultz stayed in front after another stoppage came on lap 19, as he raced to the victory, topping Mark Smith by 0.943 seconds. Smith, who has won five Kramer Kups, led until Shultz took the lead on lap 13.
“I said to Mark before the race, ‘This is the Mark Smith benefit race,’” Shultz said. “He said, ‘Well then come and take it,’ so I did.”
Along with the victory, Shultz also won the pink cup awarded to the winner.
Nick Sweigart took the lead on the second lap of the 305 sprint car feature, and won his second race of the season. After Sweigart took the lead, a caution flag flew. Despite more cautions and a red flag, Sweigart stayed in front the rest of the way.
Keith Bissinger won the roadrunner nightcap for his third win of the season.