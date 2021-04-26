MIDDLEBURG — Sarah Shupp hit a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the seventh to lift Midd-West to a 9-7 walkoff win over Juniata in nonconference softball Monday.
The Mustangs trailed 4-0 after the top of the first, but quickly mounted a rally.
Midd-West scored three runs in the bottom of the first, and pulled ahead 6-5 after three innings. The Indians scored lone runs in the fourth and fifth innings to retake the lead.
Alanna Keister drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie game.
Bella Para was the winning pitcher, allowing only two earned over 6 2/3 innings of relief.
Shupp finished with three hits and three RBIs. Marlo Spriggle also had three hits, including a pair of doubles. The Mustangs had nine total hits, and took advantage of six Juniata errors and six walks.
Midd-West 9, Juniata 7
Juniata;410;110;0 — 7-12-6
Midd-West;312;001;2 — 9-9-1
Lexi Frontz, Liz Gaisior (5) and Olivia Laub. Lorna Oldt, Bella Parra (1) and Mckennin Voss.
Juniata: Frontz 3-for-4, two doubles, 2 RBIs; Cheyenne Kirk 1-for-4, triple; Laub 1-for-3, double, RBI; Presley Goodwin 2-for-4, RBI; Mackenzie Lyter 2-for-4.
Midd-West: Marlo Spriggle 3-for-5, two doubles, RBI; Caroline Zerby 2-for-4, double, RBI; Sarah Shupp 3-for-4, homer (7th, one on), 3 RBIs; Parra 1-for-3, double.