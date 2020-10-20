The Daily Item
MIDDLEBURG — Lily Shutt scored Midd-West’s first goal and assisted on its last in a 3-1 win over Warrior Run on Monday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover match.
The Mustangs went ahead on Shutt’s first-half goal, and then doubled their lead with Rachel Keister’s goal two minutes into the second half. Maddy Ross pulled the Defenders within 2-1 just five minutes later. The score remained unchanged until Shutt assisted Becca Yount with four minutes to play.
Midd-West 3, Warrior Run 1
First half
MW-Lily Shutt (Makenna Dietz), 14:00.
Second half
MW-Rachel Keister (Arianna Rich), 42:00; WR-Maddy Ross, 47:00; MW-Becca Yount (Shutt), 76:00.
Shots: MW, 9-6. Corners: MW, 2-1. Saves: Warrior Run 4 (Kylee Brouse); Midd-West 3 (Leah Ferster).
n Selinsgrove 6,
Mount Carmel 2
MOUNT CARMEL — Ella Magee recorded a hat trick and assisted on a fourth goal to lead Selinsgrove to the HAC crossover win.
Magee scored with assists from Jessica Smith and Ella McGlaughlin. Magee assisted Sydney Shatzer, who gave the Seals a 5-0 lead.
Mia Chapman assisted on Talia Mazzatesta’s goal just two minutes into the game, and then capped the scoring in the 64th minute for the Red Tornadoes.
Selinsgrove 6, Mount Carmel 2
First half
MC-Talia Mazzatesta (Mia Chapman), 2:00; S-Ella Magee (Jessica Smith), 5:56; S-Tyeana Barge (Lizzie Diehl), 22:38; S-Amsa Courtney (Veronica Stanford), 23:27; S-Magee, 28:16.
Second half
S-Sydney Shatzer (Magee), 47:29; S-Magee (Ella McGlaughlin), 53:34; S-Chapman, 64:44.
Shots: S, 19-18. Corners: MC, 2-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 13 (Alivia Ravy); Mount Carmel 10 (Gabby McGinley).
n Shamokin 3, Loyalsock 2
COAL TOWNSHIP — Carly Nye and Sadie Komara scored goals 12 minutes apart in the second half to rally Shamokin to a come-from-behind win in a HAC crossover.
The Indians went ahead on Madyson Waugh’s goal just seven minutes in, but Loyalsock scord the next two.
Olivia Haupt made five saves for Shamokin.
Shamokin 3, Loyalsock 2
First half
S-Madyson Waugh (Sadie Komara), 6:55; L-Katie Ryder, 13:33.
Second half
L-Rhandie Jessell, 48:40; S-Carly Nye, 55:41; S-Komara, 67:29.
Shots: S, 17-9. Corners: S, 5-1. Saves: Loyalsock 14 (Rylie French); Shamokin 5 (Olivia Haupt).
n Central Columbia 4,
Mifflinburg 0
ALMEDIA — Alyx Flick and Kayla Keefer each scored a pair of goals to lead Central Columbia to the HAC crossover win.
Keefer scored the lone first-half goal, then put the Blue Jays ahead 2-0 just 3:33 into the second half. Flick scored goals three minutes apart late in the match.
Kristi Benfield made six saves for the Wildcats.
Central Columbia 4, Mifflinburg 0
First half
CC-Kayla Keefer, 1:38.
Second half
CC-Keefer, 43:33; CC-Alyx Flick, 69:31; CC-Flick, 72:33.
Shots: CC, 10-2. Corners: M, 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield); Central Columbia 2 (Alaina Humphrey).
n Benton 5, East Juniata 0
MCALISTERVILLE — Benton blitzed defending district champion East Juniata with 10 shots, five of which found the net.
East Juniata (11-2), which was limited to two shots, hadn’t lost to a District 4 team since Nov. 13, 2018, a state semifinal loss to eventual champion Southern Columbia, 2-1.
Lourdes Regional match off
COAL TOWNSHIP — Lourdes Regional’s Schuylkill League crossover match with North Schuylkill was canceled.