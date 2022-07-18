The Daily Item
Members of Sigma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International (DKG) partnered with Girl Scout Service Unit 646 at Schwaben Covered Bridge Day Camp to present a program at Himmel’s Grove in Rebuck.
Sigma sisters Elizabeth Brewer, Carol Kruskie, Ann Nowaskie, Beth Ann Reed, Judith Skinner and Mary Ann Taxis introduced 15 young women to the various program of works from their local chapter, state organization and international society.
They also developed an agenda to engage the Service Unit in a couple of team-building activities before working on a paper rose craft.
The red rose is the symbol of DKG, a professional honor society of key women educators. At the conclusion of the program each Girl Scout was presented with a certificate of completion.