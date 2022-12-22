Dr Paul Lin wonders why they were singing Nigerian songs at the concert he attended (Letter to the Editor, Dec. 22), and wrote:
“Once again the talent and leadership displayed on stage was exemplary, however, I doubt they’re singing Christmas season songs over in Nigeria, so why are we singing songs from Nigeria at Christmastime …”
It may interest Dr. Lin to know that although the dominant faith in Nigeria is Islam, that country also has a large Christian population, estimated at some 40-plus percent!
It would, now, make sense that Christians in Nigeria are celebrating the season, including singing Christmas songs!
S. E. Jihad Levine,
Muslim chaplain
Sunbury