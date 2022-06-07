Many of us feel helpless, hopeless, frustrated, shocked and angry regarding the issues facing our nation. We’ve lost the ability to be tolerant of differences, to be able to disagree without being disagreeable. We need to communicate, not with the aim of convincing others that we’re right and they’re wrong, but with the aim of understanding each other. We’re a nation of diversity. It’s what makes us stronger; it doesn’t weaken us. It’s been said that with freedom comes responsibility. It’s time to accept the responsibility of working to earn those freedoms. It’s time to get involved. It’s time to speak up.
Gun violence is not OK. Thoughts and prayers are nice, but they’re not enough. We need meaningful policy change and actions. Other countries are willing to make the hard choices to keep their citizens safe. Aren’t we willing to do the same, and more? Partisan politics cannot be allowed to rule our decisions. Our representatives should be expected to spend their energy enacting meaningful legislation to improve the lives of their constituents, not following the dictates of their donors and lobbyists or trying to ensure another term in office.
Will you exercise the privilege of casting an informed vote in the next election? Will you contact your representatives to let them know how you want them to vote as your representative? The time to be silent is no more. This is a time of action. This is the time to be heard.
Holly Morgan
Mifflinburg