Susquehanna University lineman Dalton Simpson was named to the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America first team on Tuesday.
Simpson, a graduate from Dallas, becomes Susquehanna’s eighth AFCA All-American all-time and the first since Daniel Shelton picked up the honor in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019. Simpson is Susquehanna’s first offensive line All-American by the AFCA since Randy Zook in 2000, the only other AFCA offensive line All-American in program history.
Anchored by Simpson, the SU line was one of the best in the nation, allowing just two sacks all season. The SU offensive unit was second in the Centennial Conference in rushing yards per game with 170.4, while also ranking third in total yards per game with 425.6. Susquehanna also had the best yards per attempt average on passes in the Centennial Conference.
Simpson started and played in all 11 games in 2022, and didn’t miss a contest over the final three seasons in the orange and maroon.
Simpson finished his career after earning All-Centennial Conference honors in three of his four seasons at Susquehanna, being selected as a First Team honoree in 2021 and 2022. Simpson was an All-Region First Team performer by D3football.com last week, after earning Second Team honors last fall. Simpson helped Susquehanna to its first Centennial Conference title in program history in 2022, as the team went 10-0 in the regular season and appeared in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.
The AFCA has selected an All-America team every year since 1945. The AFCA’s Division III All-America Selection Committee is made up of head coaches representing each conference from each of the AFCA’s seven districts, one of whom serves as a district chairman, along with another head coach who serves as the chairman of the selection committee. The coaches in each district are responsible for ranking the top players in their respective districts prior to a conference call between the district chairmen and the committee chairman on which the team is chosen.