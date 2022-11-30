Sister M. Michaeline died at Emmanuel Center in Danville, Pa., on Nov. 27, 2022, at age 102. The daughter of George and Anna Brinzo Bitsko, she was born in Plymouth, Pa. on May 2, 1920.
Sister Michaeline entered the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius from St. Stephen parish, Plymouth, Pa., on March 28, 1942, and was professed on Aug. 12, 1945.
Her mission assignments were to convents in Binghamton, N.Y.; Chicago, IL; Charleston, S.C.; Highland Park, IL; Hazleton, Pa.; New York, N.Y.; and Danville, Pa. Sister Michaeline served in a wide variety of ministries of the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius. She served as part of programs for the elderly at Villa St Cyril in Highland Park, IL, and Maria Joseph Manor in Danville, and served for 12 years as a Home Economics Teacher at Saint Cyril Academy in Danville, Pa. She was a volunteer with the Red Cross in Danville for over 15 years, and also volunteered at the New York City Foundling Hospital. She also coordinated the Arts and Crafts shop at Maria Hall for over 20 years where she tried out new ideas and rejoiced to see them displayed in the Craft Room to the delight of all who visited Maria Hall.
In 1982, Sister Michaeline was named sacristan of the Motherhouse chapel where she experienced two major events, the consecration of the chapel as the Church of Saints Cyril and Methodius which was later raised to the dignity of a Minor Basilica. Sister Michaeline also used her sewing skills in making a number of sets of vestments which were used in liturgical celebrations at the Basilica of Saints Cyril and Methodius.
Sister Michaeline loved animals, especially dogs and birds. She took part in many bird counts in both Eastern PA and Maryland.
A wake service will take place at Maria Hall in Danville on Friday, Dec. 2, at 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Maria Hall at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in the Sisters’ cemetery.
Donations in memory of Sister Michaeline can be made to the Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius, Villa Sacred Heart, Danville, PA 17821.
Services have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc of Danville, PA