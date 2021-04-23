SUNBURY — The sisters of a Shamokin woman killed in an accident caused by Miguel Angel Torres Jr. told a Northumberland County judge on Friday that they want to see Torres remain incarcerated.
Mary Lenig and Maria Krebs, the sisters of Sharon Adams, appeared in front of Judge Hugh Jones during a status conference on Friday. Police say Torres, 24, of Shamokin, was high on marijuana when he crashed into a vehicle driven by Adams, 66, on Jan. 26, 2020.
Torres being allowed to post bail on Oct. 6 is "appalling," said Lenig. "He was allowed to be home, but we haven't had her (Adams) for Christmas and so many events."
Torres, who is facing felony homicide by vehicle by DUI, felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor DUI charges, a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and two summary traffic violations, posted bail on Oct. 6 but is currently being jailed in Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Philadelphia County on unrelated probation violations for aggravated assault.
Krebs said she is "perplexed" by the fact that they lost their "beautiful sister" but Torres has been given multiple chances. The sisters said they want the matter to head to a trial.
Shamokin Police said Torres was unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis when he crashed into another vehicle on Jan. 26 traveling at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. Police said a collision analysis and accident reconstruction report showed Torres Jr. was driving a Mini-Cooper traveling in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at speeds between 62 and 64 miles per hour through the intersection when he struck Adams' vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 26, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.
Defense attorney Vince Rovito, of Shamokin, said he has had little contact with Torres since he started representing him in February. The jail in Philadelphia County has been uncooperative with arranging phone calls and meetings, having only connected Rovito three times.
"All I'm trying to do is resolve this case in a just and fair fashion," said Rovito. "If I cannot communicate with him, how do I resolve this case?"
Jones said he has had difficult dealings with Philadelphia County in the past. A trial was scheduled but Jones granted a continuance; no additional court dates are scheduled in Northumberland County.
Torres is scheduled for a revocation hearing at 9 a.m. June 1 in Philadelphia County in front of Judge Robert P. Coleman.