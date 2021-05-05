Snyder County may soon collect thousands of dollars more in revenue from leasing 217 acres of farmland around Faylor Lake in Spring Township.
The county has been leasing the land for the past 4 1/2 years to John Stone who pays $141 an acre — or about $30,000 annually — to grow soybeans and corn, board chairman Joe Kantz.
The lease comes up every five years and on Tuesday, Kantz said, the commissioners opened the six bids it received.
The highest bid came in at $205 per acre which would bring in about $44,000 to the county coffers each year, he said.
Before the board will award the bid, however, Kantz said Jason Winey, the county's district conservation manager, will review it to determine if it meets standards.
— MARCIA MOORE