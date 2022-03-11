HERSHEY — They began the evening with eyes on the big prize.
But the semifinals were cruel to Valley wrestlers Friday night in the PIAA Class 2A championships.
All six of them lost, but five of them battled back to get to today‘s third-fourth place match.
One of them did it in a big way. Meadowbrook Christian junior Cade Wirnsberger got his career 100th win in a late-night 3-0 decision over Connor Saylor, of Hickory.
Southern Columbia junior Mason Barvitskie had to shake off a disappointing semifinal loss to move on. He fell 2-0 in an ultimate tiebreaker to Brookville senior Owen Reinsel. But he bounced back with another nailbiter, beating Max Stein, of Faith Christian Academy, 1-0.
It was his second win over Stein on the weekend, after winning 4-1 in the opening match of the tournament.
Mifflinburg junior Emmanuel Ulrich rebounded from getting pinned in the quarterfinals by finalist Riley Robell, of Bishop McDevitt.
He pinned Braden Ewing of Tyrone in 3:30, then did the same to Josh Perrine of Saegertown in 3:39.
In a late-night consolation round, Warrior Run junior Kaden Milheim won 7-6 over Charlie Robson, and grabbed a 4-2 sudden-victory win over Calan Bollman.
Heckman and Barvitskie will meet for the second time in the last three weeks (each won once) in the battle for third place.
Lewisburg senior Kaiden Wagner lost 1-0 in the semifinals to Eric Alderfer of Faith Christian Academy, but came back with a 4-3 decision over Ty Watson, of Penns Valley.
Southern’s Garrett Garcia had a rough end to his evening. He fell 5-4 in the semifinals to Jake Jones, of Saucon Valley, then lost a 4-2 tiebreaker 2 decision to rival Nolan Lear, of Benton. It was their third meeting in as many weekends, and the first time Lear won.
Barvitskie, who finished eighth as a freshman last year, said Reinsel hit a nice double on him and sent him right to his back, and he was unable to defend it.
“I knew I didn’t have much time. I had to recover and forget about it and get back on the mat,” Barvitskie said.
Facing Stein again helped, he said.
“I knew he’s real tall and funky, and I knew it would be a tough match, but I knew I could get to my stuff again,” he said.
Ulrich was also more than ready to finish the job after his tough quarterfinal loss.
“(Losing in the) quarterfinals is all about bouncing back and showing your true character. It feels good to be wrestling for third and fourth,” he said
He had a chance to get on top in the second period against Perrine, but landed out of bounds.
“He’s strong; he had good hips,” Ulrich said. “I was working my underhook, and he threw it by. I tried to snatch his leg.”
Ulrich then pinned Xavier Reyda, of Corry, in 2:17.
“I had an arm-snap spin; he tried to sit out,” Ulrich said of his winning move. “I knew he was going to do that so I settled back, put in a bar, and hooked in a leg and held him there and readjusted.”
Warrior Run junior Kaden Milheim (126) fell behind 4-0 and lost 4-2 to senior Mark Palmer of Brockway.
Milheim won his late consolation, 7-6, over Charlie Robson of Conwell-Egan, to move into the third-place match today.
Lewisburg senior Kaiden Wagner (145) dropped a 1-0 decision to Faith Christian Academy senior Eric Alderfer on a second-period escape. He also moved on to the third-place match with a 4-3 win over Ty Watson of Penns Valley.
Also in the fourth round of consolations, Warrior Run Cameron Milheim (138) lost a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker decision to Conner Saylor, of Hickory.
It can’t get much more frustrating than it was for Mount Carmel senior Damon Backes.
A controversial loss dropped him to the consolations round. Instead of a berth in the semifinals and a guaranteed medal, he fell to the do-or-die consolations round, where he lost a Dante Mahaffey, of Saucon Valley, 8-2.
Backes finishes his career as a three-time state qualifier, but no medal. He was 30-6 this season and 103-31 for his career.
Two other area seniors suffered the same fate in the third round of consolations. Mifflinburg 113-pounder Brady Struble lost by fall to Landon Bainey, of West Branch, in 2:55, while Line Mountain’s 145-pounder Mason Leshock got pinned in 2:13 by Chestnut Ridge senior Trevor Weyant.
Struble (33-9) beat Jake Carfley, of Curwensville 3-2 in his previous consolation while Leshock topped Reese Bechakas, of Kane, 10-6. Leshock ended 34-13 (117-63 career).
Junior Blake Sassaman (28-7) also saw his season end in the third round of consolations with a 9-0 major decision loss to sophomore Lucas Fye, of Bald Eagle Area. Sassaman won his second-round consolation 6-2 over Notre Dame- Green Pond freshman Cooper Feltman.
Another outstanding career ended in heartbreak when Southern senior Kole Biscoe (138) lost 3-1 in sudden victory in the second consolation round to Jamison Poklembo of Mount Pleasant. Biscoe was 27-10 this season and 136-32 for his career, with a silver medal as a freshman and three tips to Hershey.