Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.