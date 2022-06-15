MIFFLINBURG — In today’s world, everything is instant: your dinner can be cooked with the press of a button, water comes directly out of the faucet…. inside the house, even the chore of doing laundry is practically done without you being present. Not so many years ago, doing laundry was an all-day affair, your drinking, cooking, and wash water needed to be carried from the outdoor well to the house, and cooking a meal required building a fire.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, during the sixth annual “Celebration at the Farm”, see how your ancestors might have accomplished all these chores in the 1800s. The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm will hold a living history summer event open to the public with free admission. The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm’s stone home was built in 1802. Self-guided tours around the grounds will allow visitors to step back in time. There will be many heritage craftspeople on hand to explain and demonstrate the chores that were part of life in the 1800s. Rope making, laundry chores, and open-fire cooking will all be on display, along with many others. Also this year, Robert Marut will portray a Civil War doctor and showcase the accessories that it entailed.
Other entertainment for the day: Local fiddler, Beverley Conrad will be featured at 10 a.m. presenting her expertise on fiddle along with folk stories and tales. The Country Twirlers, an energy-packed square-dancing group, will perform at 11 a.m. and will encourage audience participation. At noon, there will be a muzzle loader demonstration, led by Mark Wehr, in the meadow, and at 12:30, avid history buff, and owner of Treadle Treasures, Heather Hibbs will present “Grannies Panties.” Bernie Schmader will share Native American lore at 1 p.m. At 2 p.m., Heather Hibbs will introduce the audience to historical items during her “What is It” presentation. The Fuller Family Singers will delight listeners with their unique twist of gospel, bluegrass music with a country flair, beginning at 3.
The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm is located at 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. Info: www.NollSpanglerNationalHistoricFarm.com