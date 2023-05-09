I am sure most loyal Democrats were disappointed when they saw that Meghan Beck, Democratic candidate for county commissioner, publicly endorsed the re-election of Republican County Commissioners Schiccatano and Klebon.
Doesn’t Ms. Beck realize that endorsing a Republican majority goes against the principles and values of the Democratic Party; the banner under which she is running in the May 16 Democratic primary election. By endorsing a Republican majority, Beck is supporting policies and actions that are contrary to her party’s beliefs. Her endorsement will create confusion and erode trust among voters who expect their elected officials to represent their interests and advocate for their preferred policies.
Beck’s endorsement of the Republican commissioners is a slap in the face to every Democrat in Northumberland County. How can Meghan Beck now ask for the support of Democrats? If Meghan Beck will turn her back on county Democrats now, what will Beck do if elected county commissioner?
I am sure Meghan Beck will lose a lot of Democratic votes because of her betrayal.
Emmitt Baggerly,
Coal Township
U.S. Army Afghanistan Veteran