Nearly everyone snores occasionally, but for some people snoring may indicate a more serious health condition.
Snoring can escalate into Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome, or sleep apnea for short.
Sleep apnea is a sleep breathing disorder caused by a complete or partial obstruction of the airway. An estimated 30 million Americans suffer from it, yet only about 6 million are diagnosed.
A recent study by the Academy of Sleep Medicine hinted that sleep apnea could be a hidden health crisis, indicating that workplace accidents due to sleepiness, car accidents caused by drowsy driving, and loss of workplace productivity are costing the United States $149 billion annually.
Dr. Mark Blakeslee, Medical Director of the Sleep Disorders Center and Neurology Services at Evangelical Community Hospital, said that in sleep apnea, patients actually have periods where they pause or stop breathing, causing disruption to sleep quality.
Dr. Anne Marie Morse, Associate Professor at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and Director of Child Neurology and Pediatric Sleep Medicine said that when breathing stops, it “results in a decrease in oxygenation, so your oxygen drops and the fragmentation breaks up your sleep instead of having a nice, continuous restorative night’s sleep.”
She said that not everyone who snores has sleep apnea however, “snoring is telling you that your upper airway isn’t as clear as it should be or that there are some dynamics that are making the breathing in and out without resistance [more difficult].”
She said that disruptions in sleep greatly compromise the quality of sleep, as well as putting your body in a stressed state.
“The combination of those things leads to a lot of negatives the next day, but also overall health is compromised because of the increased sympathetic nervous system drive, or your fight-or-flight drive, that makes you more susceptible to things like diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, heart attack, and atrial fibrillation,” Dr. Morse said, adding that patients may also concurrently experience teeth grinding, restless leg syndrome, extensive sleepiness during the day, insomnia, or difficulty falling asleep, but these issues may or may not be related to sleep apnea.
“When we look at people between the ages of 18 and 50, we generally think of this as a man’s [issue] because we see that men are diagnosed much more frequently than women. However, after the age of 50, that changes — men and women become equally effected,” she said.
Dr. Blakeslee discussed some of the root causes.
“The incidence of sleep apnea increases as individuals age, but it can occur even in young infants, sometimes related to structural things such as large tonsils. We know that excess weight is a risk factor for sleep apnea.”
Other root causes, in addition to weight and large tonsils, could be a deviated septum or nasal stuffiness.
A red flag for concern is if someone is gasping for breath at night.
He said daytime drowsiness should also not be brushed off.
“If someone is having trouble doing tasks or nodding off while driving, that is very concerning,” said Dr. Blakeslee.
Since there are no FDA-approved drugs to treat sleep apnea, sufferers may be encouraged to make changes in diet, increase exercise and focus on weight loss, which can definitely make an improvement in sleep apnea, Dr. Blakeslee said.
Morse said that some of the initial treatments may include removal of barriers to breathing like large tonsils or adenoids.
“If weight is a factor that is contributing, then we may use things like positional therapy, meaning that people have a worsening of their breathing when they’re lying on their back…so we will use devices that will help you to stay on your side will keep your airway open,” she said.
What to expect in sleep lab
When a patient comes into a doctor’s office for an evaluation, they will review sleep issues, family history, and look at a test called the Epworth Sleepiness Scale.
Based on those findings, a sleep study may be ordered, either at-home or in a sleep lab.
Dr. Morse and Dr. Blakeslee indicated that at-home tests are limited in scope and not as trusted as tests done in a qualified sleep lab.
Dr. Blakeslee described the sleep lab process, where a patient arrives in the evening and is tested overnight.
“During their normal sleep period, the patient will have little sticky tabs put on, very much like you do like an EKG.
The tabs measure different parameters such as oxygen levels throughout the night and heart rate. It records the electrical activity in their brain so we can tell when they’re sleeping and if there’s a disruption in their sleep. It measures air flow in and out of the mouth and nose so we can see if they pause or stop breathing. Patients get up in the morning and discuss the results with their doctor,” he explained.
“Depending on the severity, patients may need something else, like a CPAP machine,” said Blakeslee. CPAP stands for Constant Positive Airway Pressure and does not involve oxygen or medicine, but rather pressurized air.
“With sleep apnea, when you take a breath in, you create negative pressure in the back of your throat. It’s like sucking on a milkshake that’s too thick to drink and the straw collapses.
“The straw [in this example] is the back of your throat. It’s collapsing, not letting you get a breath in. CPAP is like blowing into that straw to help keep your airway open. When your brain tells you to breathe, you’re able to get a full breath.”
Blakeslee said there is hope in a new treatment called Inspire, which is especially useful for patients who cannot tolerate a CPAP machine.
The Inspire stimulator is a surgically implanted device that activates the hypoglossal nerve to tighten the muscles of the tongue and upper airway during sleep, improving airflow and reducing sleep apnea.
Dr. Blakeslee likens it to a surgical implant that acts much like a pacemaker does for the heart.
Sleep apnea, left untreated, can contribute to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and in increased risk of heart attack and stroke, the physicians said.