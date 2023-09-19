Darling, I love you, but go sleep on the couch; your snoring keeps me awake.
Such is the dilemma of couples who are “sleep divorced” due to sleep apnea.
Obstructive sleep apnea is often confused as loud snoring. However, this is just a symptom of the condition, said Loreal Kita, PA-C, Sleep Medicine, UPMC in North Central Pa.
“Sleep apnea is when you stop breathing for 10 seconds or longer throughout the night. This usually isn’t noticed by the person who is affected by sleep apnea, but it may alarm their partner,” she said. “When you stop breathing, oxygen is not getting to the vital parts of your body. There are serious problems that sleep apnea may lead to like morning headaches, high blood pressure, heart problems including atrial fibrillation, heart attack, or stroke, plus diabetes, weight gain, nocturia, anxiety or depression.”
When snoring keeps one bed partner awake, the other might try nudging or pushing to quiet the noise, said Dr. Anne Marie Morse, Pediatric Neurology, Pediatric Sleep Medicine and Sleep Medicine at Geisinger. That can lead to ear plugs, white noise machines and sleep divorce.
“Sleep divorce is such a very common phenomenon, and we’re only seeing it grow with each generation,” Morse said. “Couples may be going to bed at different times during the night, or more commonly one is actually leaving their big, king-sized bed and going to the couch or sleeping in another room.”
“In my practice, I find sleep divorce to be common,” Kita agreed. “Most patients report better quality sleep when sleeping separately. If they continue to share a room, without sleep apnea being treated, both the patient and the partner are restless. They both typically report waking unrefreshed.”
On top of not sharing a bed, studies evaluating obstructive sleep apnea in men have found that 40 to 70 percent have erectile dysfunction, Morse said. Looking at the inverse, 90 to 95 percent of men who come to urology because of erectile dysfunction also have sleep apnea.
“Now if that’s not bad enough for intimacy, it also has been demonstrated that sexual libido is negatively impacted by having something like obstructive sleep apnea,” Morse said. “So now I have decreased desire, and I have decreased ability to perform even if the desire is there.”
Erectile dysfunction may also occur because sleep apnea can cause lower testosterone levels, Kita said, adding that the Sleep Center of UPMC in North Central Pa. does not manage erectile dysfunction.
The most common way to treat sleep apnea is with a CPAP machine, Kita said. The device, familiar to many people, provides a constant flow of air into the airway through a mask and tubing. The air flow makes it difficult for the airway to collapse, thus allowing “proper nocturnal oxygenation as well as restorative sleep.”
“While this device is extremely helpful for the person suffering from sleep apnea, it does produce some noise that may be noticeable by a partner,” Kita said. “However, this noise is very slight and described as white noise. CPAP and other machines are very quiet and much smaller. CPAP masks have also become smaller and more comfortable.”
When asked if the CPAP treatment helped return partners to the same bed, Morse said, “That is the most common win we see, that not only do the individuals come back and tell us that they’re waking up and feeling better, more rested and restored, but also that couples are restoring their nighttime sleep together.”
That is a win that people underestimate, she said.
“We tend in medicine to look at treating the disorder because we want to treat the person’s medical problem,” Morse said, “but the reality is that this medical problem has such a far reach across not only the individual’s life, but everyone around them ... this measure is the one that is the broader win that we can all celebrate.”