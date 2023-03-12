Eva Linke has owned the Tack Room, Inc. in Vicksburg for nearly three decades. As the owner of a small business, she has learned some important lessons along the way. To begin, she encourages people, in all stages of life and in all career paths, to set goals.
“Have a low goal and a high goal. I learned that from selling insurance and investments,” she said. You always want to have something to attain — something to achieve, Linke added. “Without goals, you will backpedal,” she said.
“Do your homework and don’t let people discourage you because they aren’t like you. As an entrepreneur you have to be driven,” she said.
She continued, “I always go for the ask — they can either say no or yes, but if someone has done sales, that’s part of what comes with it. It’s all about relationships that are created.”
Thanks to Linke’s leadership and vision, the Tack Room was an early adopter of e-commerce. The Tack Room website offers online sales. At that time, she had 16 part-time employees, four of whom were manning computers upstairs to put items online. She would ship items as far away as California in the United States and to countries as far away as Australia.
“We were one of the very first online shopping carts across the internet, and it was the first open-source platform,” she said.
The website became a reality thanks to a friend of her husband, Michael Bender, who worked in IT at Penn State University. She created a template for Linke to follow, but it took up to 45 minutes to load one page.
“We had sales reps saying, ‘You’re crazy to deal with that.’ We’d start at six o’clock in the morning and list items until the wee hours of the night,” she recalled.
She said that while Amazon courted her from very early on, she remains steadfast in her own approach and sales platform. While the percentages have changed over the years, business sales are currently at 50% online and 50% in-person.
The Tack Room has always believed in a robust advertising budget that includes billboards on Route 15, radio, television, newspapers, and online platforms. For television, especially, where ads can be very costly, she seeks opportunities to target her marketing to rodeos and bull riding shows, where she’ll have a captive and interested audience.
One thing she’s currently struggling with is a new slogan — and she’s all ears for suggestions.
“If somebody comes up with a new slogan, I’ll give them a $100 gift card,” she said with a wink.
Her longtime “business partner in crime,” as Linke called her, is Tereza Wilber. She came to the United States 35 years ago, when Linke’s family sponsored Wilber’s family to leave the then-Communist Czech Republic.
Linke says Wilber has fashion sense, an ability to organize merchandise and display racks and pay attention to details. Most importantly, Linke considers her to be part of her family.
Wilbur said, “[Linke] is very savvy. She always looks at the big picture, she doesn’t get bogged down by the details. I wanted to help her grow the business, because it’s a niche. We have broadened the offerings to the general public, not just horse people,” she explained.
Over the course of the business, the Tack Room’s offerings have expanded far beyond items for Eastern and Western horse riders, to include high-quality sporting goods, workwear and boots, and kids clothing and shoes. The store offers well-known and high-quality brands like Ariat and Ariat Kids, Cinch, Dansko, Merrell and Sorel to name a few. The storeroom features neat and tidy display racks, bright colors, and a plethora of sizes in all attire and shoes.
Recalling her early years
“My mother [Georgie Linke] had horses, and growing up in Connecticut, there were ponies down the road. [A neighbor] let me ride the Shetland ponies. Then somebody else took me under their wing and I started taking riding lessons; my first horse was a gift.”
My dad [Robert Linke] was a Lutheran minister and one time, while the confirmation class was in session, the dad of one of the young people in class was waiting in his car in the parking lot and he said ‘Eva, Cathy’s outgrown her horse. Would you like to have Buffer?’ I said ‘Sure!’ and that’s how my first horse came about.”
She loves forming relationships with horses and says it’s great exercise, too.
“When you think about it, if you’re grooming the horse your arms, your hands, everything is moving,” she said.
Linke came to Central Pennsylvania when she was 16., but she went back to Connecticut to attend Post University. While she initially wanted to attend Brookings College, now South Dakota State University, she said her dad wouldn’t allow it because he was worried she might marry a cowboy.
“He said, ‘You can go anywhere on the east coast and I don’t care what you study.’ That was a big mistake, because I majored in recreation horsemanship,” she said smiling.
Evening business classes at Susquehanna University came later, when she returned home and the idea for her own tack store was sparked.
“I was selling insurance and investments at the time, but every horse girl’s dream is to either own a horse barn or a tack store.”
Linke said her work ethic started early, saying that she has “always worked — selling seeds as a kid, greeting cards door-to-door, shoveling sidewalks and driveways, and a newspaper route.”
When she thinks of influential people in her childhood, her dad is always top-of-mind.
“Being a minister’s kid, a lot of people would take me under their wing and everybody in town knew I loved horses.”
“Horse kids are different. They’re more responsible, more compassionate. They’re more driven because they have chores to do. Everything isn’t done for them. and they create a bond with that big animal. They create other friendships within the barn that they’re in,” she said.
The business started small in 1994 in Lewisburg, but quickly outgrew the space. Linke was fortunate to find the current building, which is 8,000 square feet on two floors in Vicksburg. The location has been a blessing — she has customers from State College, Harrisburg, Williamsport, and beyond, many of whom see the shop as a destination.
“We’re the largest standing tack store in all of Central Pennsylvania,” she said.
She said over the years, she has noticed that while trends change, people’s thinking about clothing has also changed. Linke notes that many people have become complacent about the quality of clothing, choosing “throw away” brands rather than having “investment pieces” in their wardrobe. She said most of her customers are shopping for better quality.
Service and local history
In addition to her business, she spends countless hours volunteering and fundraising for the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. She took a break from board service for many years, but recently accepted the position of vice-president.
“Growing up in the church, everyone had horses and one family had carriages and sleighs and they would go to carriage rallies or sleigh rallies, which were great back then. That’s how I got interested in carriages,” she recalled.
She said her father was very active in the historical society, heritage days and German history, which — in turn — sparked her interest in local history.
Joannah McGregor, another active volunteer for the Buggy Museum said, “Eva has been the key factor for the revival of the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum. Her energy and tenacity in organizing events, acquiring and restoring Mifflinburg-made buggies and constant scouting for additional funding clearly put her business abilities to community use.”
On a personal level, McGregor said, “I admire Eva for her courage to approach a situation in a heart-felt manor. She is enthusiastically and persuasively persistent when engaging in conversation or a project and can make things happen.”
Linke and McGregor are currently focusing on the Museum’s Buggy Days which will be held Saturday, June 10. In addition to food and craft vendors, antiques for sale, buggy rides, live entertainment and demonstrations, alpacas for petting, and old-fashioned children’s games, the day will also feature buggy-maker graveyard tours and tours of the Buggy-makers Victorian house.
When she goes home to her family: husband, Collie, Dachshund, seven rescue cats and a horse, she enjoys trail-riding on their property. While she is approaching retirement age, she’s not ready to hang up her riding helmet just yet.
“There comes a point when you have to know when’s enough. I want to keep doing what we’re doing and making it better.”
