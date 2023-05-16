If ever the term “small but mighty” could apply to a situation, it certainly applies to the cast of “Godspell” at Midd-West High School. With just 13 members of the cast, each one was tasked with carrying an equal share of the 1971 musical about Jesus and his apostles.
The central themes throughout “Godspell” are those of forgiveness, mercy, kindness and community. The cast of this show managed to organically generate those emotions in the audience — who had to have left the showing feeling better than they did when they arrived.
Part of that came in the form of the music, which included an impressive show of “Learn Your Lessons Well” led by Eliana Hartley (who had a bold, powerful voice one wouldn’t expect to come out of a petite high school girl). Elisa Troutman’s “Bless the Lord” was also a standout and Kaitlyn Jefferys gave off serious Hollywood vibes with “Turn Back, O Man.”
It was apparent each one of the actors on stage went all-in when it came to developing their individual characters and they managed to bring a little of their own unique personality to their roles.
There were unexpected laughs from time to time throughout the show, including modern day references to pop tarts and humming the theme to Jeopardy, and regardless of whether or not stories of the Bible are your cup of tea, it was hard not to find yourself smiling in admiration for the obvious hard work these kids put in. They left it all on the stage.
The stage set up was practical and simple which is exactly as it should be - keeping the focus on the cast. Kudos to the pit and all the backstage/behind the scenes workers as well - we all know none of it happens without them.