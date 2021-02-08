A small airplane made an emergency landing Monday evening on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lebanon County, according to reports.
It is unknown if there were any injuries.
The incident occurred at mile marker 258, between Lebanon-Lancaster Exit 266 and Harrisburg East Exit 247 in South Londonderry Township, around 6:30 p.m.
Emergency vehicles were still on the scene at 8 p.m.
Turnpike Commission spokesman Carl DeFebo told WGAL TV-8 that it was thought to be a "propeller plane [that] very likely made an emergency landing" and was hit by a vehicle after it landed.
