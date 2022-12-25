It’s funny the things you remember about Christmas, how a lot of them melt together. There are, however, at least for me, a few brief glimpses that always come up this time of the year.
We spent a lot of Christmases at my grandparents’ house in Norristown. We’d drive down a few days early, or we’d race down on Christmas Eve if needed, to one of the grandest parties a kid/teen could handle.
Friends and family of all kinds, from the mailman to old reliables, the house was filled with smiles and laughs and hugs and eventually Christmas karaoke. I am so thankful cellphones did not exist then.
One that jumps into my head regularly when thinking about those visits feels like an odd thing: The sound of coffee cups and bowls as my grandmother prepared for the day. Both early risers, we were among the first up and it was often the sound of porcelain clanging that woke me.
I remember the year my brother yelled downstairs in the early morning hours because “Santa” was having some issues getting a bicycle together. “Don’t worry, Santa! We’ll get it in the morning,” the plea came, although it was already decidedly morning. That was, I think, the same year my mom instituted the shirt-at-the-dinner-table-on-holidays rule. She had already implemented a pants/shorts at the dinner table rule previously.
I remember the year I almost had heat stroke in a blizzard. The first year my wife and I were married, we spent Christmas Eve with her family in Lehighton. We left mid-evening to get to midnight Mass in a driving snowstorm. I left my heavy winter coat on and because it was snowing so hard, my father-in-law had the heater and defroster cranked to 11. Riding in the front seat, I roasted for two hours, to the point where I placed my head against the icy window in an attempt to cool off.
I remember our annual trips to Berwick to drive through their incredible Christmas Boulevard display and what a special treat that was. We often stopped for dinner.
I remember a year when the boy woke up very early Christmas morning, hours before mom and his big sister woke, still dark out. He sat on a couch in front of the tree with freshly delivered presents scattered about. Not once did he ask to wake someone or open a present.
And last year, I remember rushing home from work on Christmas Eve. There, on opposite sides of the table, were sister and little brother eating together at a table alone, having quite a civil conversation. A Christmas miracle.
Here’s hoping your holiday is filled with recollections and new life-lasting memories. After some time of separation in recent years, recall how valuable this time spent together truly is.
Because of that, we wanted to make sure our people that work at night got to spend most of Christmas Eve with their families to add to their memory banks.
For that reason, we sent the last pages from the newsroom to the pressroom by 4 p.m on Saturday, about eight hours early. That means the Eagles-Cowboys game isn’t in today’s paper; neither is the Steelers-Raiders game. You can read about them right now at dailyitem.com and in Monday’s e-edition.
Merry Christmas!
