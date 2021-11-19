CATAWISSA — Looking down the line of scrimmage, it wasn't hard to see the difference between the size of the Mount Carmel offensive line and the defensive front for Southern Columbia.
The biggest Mount Carmel offensive lineman — junior Matt Kelley — is 320 pounds, while the Tigers countered with defensive tackle Trevor Yorks (170 pounds), and as a late replacement sophomore Colden Bloom (165 pounds).
Believe it or not, advantage Tigers.
Southern Columbia's defensive front held up against the potent Mount Carmel rushing attack, limiting them to 185 yards rushing, while Gavin Garcia did Gavin Garcia things, running for 200 yards and four scores on just 12 carries, as the Tigers won their seventh straight District 4 title, 41-14, over Mount Carmel on Friday night.
"We hadn't been challenged much in the playoffs, and I really like how we responded against a team that had a chance to beat us," Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. "We weren't complacent. At any level, it's hard to beat a team for a second time in a season.
"It was a big win for the district title. I told the players after the game, I know this isn't our main goal, but these aren't easy to win."
The Tigers (12-1) will now face District 6 champion Richland, a 35-6 winner over Forest Hill, in next week's state quarterfinals. It will be the third straight season the teams have met in the state playoffs, including a 57-30 Southern Columbia win in last year's quarterfinals.
Mount Carmel finishes its season at 10-3 with two losses to the Tigers, and an opening-night loss to District 11 Class 3A champion North Schuylkill, which saw its season end against Neumann-Goretti on Friday night.
Southern Columbia allowed five first downs on the first two Mount Carmel drives, including the Red Tornadoes taking a 6-0 lead when Julien Stellar found Xaviar Diaz on a 31-yard TD pass out of the Wildcat on a third-and-1 play with 2:02 left in the opening quarter.
Mount Carmel had 77 of its 98 first-half offensive yards on the opening two drives of the game.
"I think we just played better (after the first two drives)," Yorks said. "Those big guys from Mount Carmel, we knew we had to stand up to them to win this one."
Roth added: "Derek (Berlitz) is really the only defensive lineman that matches up with them size-wise. We had a late injury so the other defensive end opposite Berlitz was a 160-pound sophomore (Bloom), but they all did a great job."
The Tigers defense didn't allow another Mount Carmel first down until the final play of the first half. That allowed the Southern Columbia offense to get on track.
Garcia had a 48-yard TD run after Southern Columbia recovered a Mount Carmel onside kick after the Red Tornadoes' touchdown. After a three-and-out, Garcia added a 22-yard scoring jaunt with 7:02 left in the second quarter to cap an eight-play 70-yard drive for a 14-6 Southern Columbia lead.
It looked as if Mount Carmel stuffed the final Southern Columbia drive of the first half, as Julien Stellar wasn't fooled on an inside reverse, and nailed Garcia as he took the handoff from Braeden Wisloski, forcing a fumble that that Tigers recovered, setting up a third-and-28 from the Mount Carmel 33.
However, Garcia took the third-down play to the end zone, cutting back against the grain for 33-yard TD run, and sending Southern Columbia to a 21-6 lead at the break.
The Tigers took the second-half kickoff 57 yards for a score when Blake Wise hit Jake Rose with a perfectly-placed 46-yard TD pass just 2:19 into the second half.
By the time fullback Wes Barnes cashed in a 5-yard TD run with 2:50 left in the third quarter, the Tigers built a 34-6 lead after a poor snap on the point after attempt.
Mount Carmel got an 8-yard TD run from Michael Farronato with 8:13 left in the game, and a two-point run to cut the lead to 34-14.
Mount Carmel recovered a Garcia fumble on the next Southern Columbia possession. However, the Red Tornadoes were stopped short on a fourth-down play, and Garcia scored from 66 yards out on the next play to ice the game.
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
SOUTHERN COLUMBIA 41, MOUNT CARMEL 14
Mount Carmel (10-3);6;0;0;8 — 14
Southern Columbia (12-1);7;14;13;7 — 41
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
MCA-Xaviar Diaz 31 pass from Julien Stellar (kick blocked)
SCA-Gavin Garcia 48 run (Isaac Carter kick)
Second quarter
SCA-Garcia 22 run (Carter kick)
SCA-Garcia 33 run (Carter kick)
Third quarter
SCA-Jake Rose 46 pass from Blake Wise (Carter kick)
SCA-Wes Barnes 5 run (run failed)
Fourth quarter
MCA-Michael Farronato 8 run (Stellar run)
SCA-Garcia 66 run (Carter kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;MCA;SCA
First downs;12;16
Rushes-net yards;48-185;35-310
Passing yards;35;73
Passing;3-5-0;3-4-0
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yards;3-25;3-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Mount Carmel: Pedro Feliciano 16-73; Julien Stellar 16-45; Michael Farronato 6-21, TD; Xaviar Diaz 4-28; Cole Spears 2-7; Ryan Weidner 2-7; Thomas Davett 2-4. Southern Columbia: Gavin Garcia 12-200, 4 TDs; Braeden Wisloski 9-66; Wes Barnes 11-42; Matt Masala 1-2; Carter Madden 2-0.
PASSING — Mount Carmel: Stellar 1-1-0 for 31 yards, TD; Feliciano 2-4-0 for 4 yards. Southern Columbia: Blake Wise 3-4-0 for 73 yards, TD.
RECEIVING – Mount Carmel: Diaz 1-31, TD; Farronato 2-4. Southern Columbia: Jake Rose 3-73, TD.